Whitley Bay Indian restaurant picks up regional honour at the Prestige Curry Awards
A North Tyneside restaurant is celebrating after it was named the best Indian Bangladeshi restaurant in the North East of England at the recent Prestige Curry Awards.
Ahar Indian Restaurant, located on Park View in Whitley Bay, picked up the award after judging from mystery diners.
A spokesperson for the award said: “We believe this recognition reflects the exceptional culinary experience offered by Ahar Indian Restaurant.
“The dedication of Ahar’s team to delivering outstanding Indian Bangladeshi cuisine has truly set them apart.”