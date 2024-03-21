Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trenchers Spanish City, in Whitley Bay, was named on Fry Magazine’s 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants 2024 list.

Restaurants on the list are chosen after months of mystery dining in which judges inspect food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and the restaurant’s social media presence.

This is the twelfth year the awards have taken place.

Trenchers in the Spanish City has been named in Fry Magazine's top 10. (Photo by Peter Thomas Atkinson/Trenchers)

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients.

“Their dedication extends beyond the plate, as they invest in cutting-edge equipment to facilitate seamless and swift transactions, coupled with rigorous training in customer service.