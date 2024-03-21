Whitley Bay fish and chip restaurant named among the top 10 best in the UK by Fry Magazine
Trenchers Spanish City, in Whitley Bay, was named on Fry Magazine’s 10 Best Fish and Chip Restaurants 2024 list.
Restaurants on the list are chosen after months of mystery dining in which judges inspect food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and the restaurant’s social media presence.
This is the twelfth year the awards have taken place.
Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients.
“Their dedication extends beyond the plate, as they invest in cutting-edge equipment to facilitate seamless and swift transactions, coupled with rigorous training in customer service.
“Uncompromising in their standards, they are truly the best in the business and deserve their recognition.”