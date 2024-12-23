Whitley Bay eatery crowned Best Indian Restaurant in the North East

A Whitley Bay eatery has been crowned the Best Indian Restaurant in the North East at an awards celebrating the nation’s finest curry houses.

Shampan Indian Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge, in Whitley Road, scooped the impressive title at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.

The annual event honours the very best curry eateries in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.Hundreds of businesses and individuals were nominated for the awards and around 50 regional and national winners.

They received their gongs at a ceremony at Mayfair in Romford, London. The Euro Asia Awards, now in their eighth year, were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Khan.

He said: "We’re very excited to once again be celebrating the incredible people, restaurants and takeaways that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

"Annually, the industry contributes more than £5 million to the country’s economy and 2024 has been a particularly strong year."

For more information on the Euro Asia Curry Awards visit euroasiacurryaward.co.uk.

