Wetherspoon pub set to open at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park in Northumberland
Haven is expanding its J D Wetherspoon offering to include Haggerston Castle Holiday Park, near Berwick.
Around £1.8m will be invested in the new pub, to be named The Sir Thomas Haggerston, and expected to open this coming spring.
It forms part of a wider £8.3m investment to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering.
Simon Palethorpe, Haven’s chief executive, said: “The opening of The Sir Thomas Haggerston at Haggerston Castle reflects our ongoing efforts to grow and enhance our food and beverage partnerships and offerings, and we look forward to bringing this experience to even more locations across the UK for our guests and holiday homeowners to enjoy.”
The holiday park operator opened its first on-site Wetherspoon at Primrose Valley, near Filey in North Yorkshire last year. New Wetherspoons are also opening at Cleethorpes Beach in Lincolnshire, Devon Cliffs in Devon, and Kent Coast in Kent.
