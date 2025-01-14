Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wetherspoon pub is set to open at a holiday park in north Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haven is expanding its J D Wetherspoon offering to include Haggerston Castle Holiday Park, near Berwick.

Around £1.8m will be invested in the new pub, to be named The Sir Thomas Haggerston, and expected to open this coming spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It forms part of a wider £8.3m investment to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering.

A J D Wetherspoon pub is coming to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park, near Berwick.

Simon Palethorpe, Haven’s chief executive, said: “The opening of The Sir Thomas Haggerston at Haggerston Castle reflects our ongoing efforts to grow and enhance our food and beverage partnerships and offerings, and we look forward to bringing this experience to even more locations across the UK for our guests and holiday homeowners to enjoy.”

The holiday park operator opened its first on-site Wetherspoon at Primrose Valley, near Filey in North Yorkshire last year. New Wetherspoons are also opening at Cleethorpes Beach in Lincolnshire, Devon Cliffs in Devon, and Kent Coast in Kent. ​