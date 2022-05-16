Well-known Northumberland pub cancels summer beer festival

The award-winning pub posted a note on its Facebook page on Monday, advising customers and tourists of its decision.

The statement said: “After much consideration and assessing our current situation we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the annual beer festival for another year.

"We know this will come as a huge disappointment to those of you who pencil it in to your annual events schedule, so we apologise profusely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Craster Arms in Beadnell.

"With all our other exciting projects and the opening of two of our new venues, it would simply be too much for us to handle, not least the industry-wide staff shortages which is impacting the hospitality sector right now.

"We are, however, going to continue with our live bands during the whole of the summer on Saturdays and selected special days.

"To keep up-to-date with what's on, keep an eye out on our social media events pages to see who is playing and when. Once again, apologies for any disappointment caused.”

The company which runs The Craster Arms also has the popular Salt Water Cafe in Beadnell, just a few steps away from the pub, and has taken over the Black Swan in Seahouses, which is due to reopen soon.