Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sites are now open from 8.30am 🍳

Wagamama has launched its first ever brunch menu, serving up “favourites with a twist” at 22 selected restaurants across England.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain – which serves Asian food based on Japanese cuisine – said: “On Wednesday 17th July, wagamama will launch a brand new, mouthwatering brunch menu, marking a first for the iconic restaurant chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s brunch, done the wagamama way. Brunch will be served at selected wagamama sites from 8.30am to 11.30am with wagamama opening its doors to customers earlier than ever before. The brunch menu will be available across 22 key locations in London, North and South of the country.

Wagamama has launched its first brunch menu (Photo by wagamama) | Wagamama

“Wagamama’s team of chefs are forever innovating and have curated a menu featuring elements from all-time wagamama favourites with a breakfast twist, through to exciting new takes on brunch classics. The brand-new brunch menu means guests can experience brunch the wagamama way with their choice of either small plates, larger plates or sharers for the bench.”

Highlights include the chicken katsu waffle, bringing together two iconic dishes, the waffle and katsu chicken. It features a perfectly golden-brown waffle topped with wagamama’s infamous crispy panko-crusted chicken.

Customers can choose a savoury or sweet topping for their waffle, opting for either the classic katsu sauce or a miso caramel vegan ice cream with rich toffee sauce. For a plant-based alternative, wagamama will serve up delightfully indulgent banana katsu waffles, for a sweet, soft and crunchy dish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by its customer demand for bao buns, wagamama has worked on a series of ‘morning baos’. The fluffy buns are filled with a choice of bacon, sausage, vegan bacon or vegan sausage. The menu will also include moreish sides, such as the crispy Japanese style corn fritters and bold, flavourful bang bang hash browns. Perfect for sharing so that everyone gets a taste.

Chief marketing officer Kay Bartlett said: “We’ve seen an increase in consumer demand for an all-day dining offering and appetite for brunch dishes. This announcement is in response to that, and we’re thrilled to introduce our wagamama take on brunch.

"The decision to open our restaurants at 8.30am has involved a great amount of hard work and dedication from our brilliant teams and we’re all really proud and excited about this latest round of innovation and chapter in the wagamama story.”

The restaurant also now open for a quick coffee stop – launching a collaboration with the sustainable, London-born coffee brand, Grind, which will be ‘providing all the beans, ensuring a tasty cup of coffee every time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagamama has added a selection of cocktails and mocktails to ‘round out their brunch experience’. These include a Breakfast in Tokyo – a sweet and zesty papaya gin with a blood orange and a yuzu sherbet kick, topped with prosecco and a spicy mary. This is their take on a classic served with haku vodka, soy, teriyaki and spices (also available as a mocktail).

The menu also includes mindful mocktails including the fiery spiced plum, orange and ginger juice and an espresso coke to which customers can add a scoop of miso caramel vegan ice cream.

A spokesperson added: “wagamama has also added its take on sweet brunch classics. If guests are wanting something a little lighter, they can find the refreshing, revitalising açaí bowls with fresh fruit, toasted soya wow butter and crunchy granola. Also available, is a creamy chia and coconut overnight oats topped with nourishing mandarin and sour cherry.

“For looking for something both tasty and beautiful, they’ll find Instagrammable smashed croissants, dipped in your choice of matcha or strawberry white chocolate, ideal alongside a Grind coffee. Also, on the menu is wagamama’s version of French toast, tomago toast with either matcha and ube vegan ice cream or sour cherry compote with lemon balm.”

The full list of wagamama restaurants now serving brunch

Bankside

Battersea Power Station

Bromley

Camden

Covent Garden

Kingston

Royal Festival Hall/Southbank

Wimbledon; Ashford Designer Outlet

Bristol Clifton

Cardiff Library

Dorchester

Guildford

Horsham

Tunbridge Wells

St Albans

Birmingham Brindley Place

Bolton

East Midlands Designer Outlet

Nottingham West Bridgford

Sheffield Meadowhall