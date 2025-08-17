Visitors flock to Berwick Food and Beer Festival but event marred by reports of racial abuse

The 19th edition of the event, held at The Parade, was a big success with market stallholders enjoying good trade on Saturday and Sunday.
Live music and entertainment over the long weekend also proved popular.
However, alleged racist remarks prompted a statement by festival organisers.
Berwick Slow Food posted to Facebook: “Berwick Food and Beer Festival will not tolerate racial abuse towards our traders or our visitors.
“There has been a misconception about the Dubai flag flying on @cakeloveandmore stall in our market and has invited unfriendly conversation / remarks - this is not ok and is not a representation of our festival or the town as a whole.”