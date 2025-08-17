Visitors flock to Berwick Food and Beer Festival but event marred by reports of racial abuse

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Aug 2025
Hundreds of people tucked into local produce at the annual Berwick Food and Beer Festival.

The 19th edition of the event, held at The Parade, was a big success with market stallholders enjoying good trade on Saturday and Sunday.

Live music and entertainment over the long weekend also proved popular.

However, alleged racist remarks prompted a statement by festival organisers.

Berwick Slow Food posted to Facebook: “Berwick Food and Beer Festival will not tolerate racial abuse towards our traders or our visitors.

“There has been a misconception about the Dubai flag flying on @cakeloveandmore stall in our market and has invited unfriendly conversation / remarks - this is not ok and is not a representation of our festival or the town as a whole.”

The Green Shop's stall.

1. Berwick Food and Beer Festival

The Green Shop's stall. Photo: Alan Hughes

Rowan Brown, left, with festival director Millie McRobbie.

2. Berwick Food and Beer Festival

Rowan Brown, left, with festival director Millie McRobbie. Photo: Alan Hughes

Tray bakes from The Flour Room.

3. Berwick Food and Beer Festival

Tray bakes from The Flour Room. Photo: Alan Hughes

Large numbers enjoying the festival outside Berwick Barracks.

4. Berwick Food and Beer Festival

Large numbers enjoying the festival outside Berwick Barracks. Photo: Alan Hughes

