Vice City Club and Bar in Ashington will reopen under a new owner who wants to shine a spotlight on local talent.

At just 21-years-old, Shane Ellis has taken the popular nightclub into his own hands after working behind the bar and seeing the venues potential.

Shane said: “Working behind the bar, I saw what Vice was capable of. We are the talk of Ashington at the minute, I actually feel quite proud as I am only 21 and for me to be able to do something like this and make people happy, just makes me so happy on the inside as well.

“The opportunities are endless, I've got so much support from the local community and businesses that are wanting to help. It excites me but it makes me nervous at the same time.”

21-year-old, Shane Ellis, the new owner of Vice City Bar and Club.

Shane is planning an exciting launch night on May 9, and is on the look-out for North East artists of all genres to perform, which he hopes to make a monthly event in a bid to give a platform to regional talent.

Shane added: “We've got the two floors and I want young artists to come in and showcase what they can do and give them a foot hole into the industry. My phones been going absolutely crazy, I've already got a lot of good acts booked in.

"I feel like in recent years the North East music scene has dropped off and isn't giving people much opportunity, and I feel that me giving them a stage to perform on gives them that boost. I don't think there is enough of a platform in the area.

"I’m not pushing anyone away as well, I am bringing all the old staff back. I'm giving work opportunities to all the people who were here beforehand. The bar just shut down one day and I hate the thought of people being out of a job so I promised everyone their jobs back.”

Shane Ellis with resident Vice City DJ, Cal.

The former Grand Street Club, located on North Seaton Road is currently undergoing a huge refurbishment while they prepare for reopening, and Shane has high hopes to expand the Vice City brand with further venues in the North East in the coming years.