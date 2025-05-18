These are the best places for vegetarian food 🥦

National Vegetarian Week starts on Monday May 19

DesignMyNight have picked the best vegetarian spots in the UK

The list includes restaurants in Glasgow, Brighton, and more

National Vegetarian Week takes place from Monday May 19 until Sunday May 25, where we celebrate the best of cocktails across the world.

To celebrate the dedicated week, there are plenty of incredible restaurants offering a wide selection of vegetarian food for you to enjoy.

DesignMyNight have handpicked the eight restaurants across the UK to visit for a delicious vegetarian meal.

Down The Hatch, Liverpool

Liverpool-based Down The Hatch is a highly rated vegetarian restaurant, which specialises in ‘veggie junk food’. Dishes include salt and pepper tofu, stacked burgers and Sunday roasts.

Plates, London

Plates in London is a Michelin-starred restaurant, the very first vegan restaurant to receive one. It has a tasting menu which is highly praised.

Mono, Glasgow

Mono in Glasgow is a long-running establishment which is very popular with residents of Glasgow. It has a plant-focused menu which is a big hit with vegetarians and vegans.

Food For Friends, Brighton

Another long-running establishment, Food For Friends in Brighton opened its doors in 1981. The restaurant serves up a wide selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes from pancakes to sweetcorn ribs.

Mildreds, London

London-based restaurant Mildreds has been serving meat-free eaters since 1988, across its six locations. It has a wide selection of exciting dishes to try.

Mowgli, Manchester

Mowgli in Manchester is a beloved restaurant which is renowned for its authentic Indian street food. While the restaurant isn’t completely vegetarian, it has a dedicated vegan menu and plenty of vegetarian options on its main menu.

Novapizza, Edinburgh

Novapizza is Edinburgh’s only Italian restaurant which serves up a 100% vegetarian and vegan menu. It serves up dishes such as lasagne bolognaise, roman-style pizza and more.

Ana Loka, Cardiff

Cardiff-based restaurant Ana Loka is 100% vegan, offering up plates of ‘comfort food’, such as jackfruit bao buns.

