Veganuary 2022: 20 places to go for vegan food across the North East
Giving Veganuary a go this year or just looking for somewhere new to eat out? We’ve got you covered.
With thousands of people across the nation expected to take part in 2022’s Veganuary campaign, we’ve rounded up some places you can visit across the North East region for a bite to eat.
Whether you're making the switch to plant-based living for the long-term or just pledging your participation for a month, there’s no denying that the region has plenty of places with great vegan options.
Peckish for a pizza or looking to tuck into a burger? There’s lots to choose from in this list – featuring some recommendations from the readers to boot.
Veganuary launched in the UK back in 2014, with the non-profit organisation supporting businesses and people alike in moving to a plant-based diet.
Last year’s campaign saw eateries and companies introduce more than 800 new vegan options to their menus and ranges.
Here are just some of the places you can visit across the North East to try something new (or revisit an old favourite):
808 Bar & Kitchen, Sunniside, Sunderland
Amran's Indian Kitchen & Grill, Berwick
Bean Social, North Road, Durham
Buddha Lounge, Ocean Road, South Shields
The Dirty Bottles, Alnwick
Ernest, Shieldfield, Newcastle
The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street, Sunderland
Karmic Cakery, Berwick
No2 Church Lane, Sunderland
Portofino, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool
Proven People, Burdon Road, Sunderland
Related content: Veganuary 2022 – How to take part in Veganuary this month and tips to get you started
The Raby Arms, Hart Village
Royal Garden, Berwick
Sea-Change, Ocean Road, South Shields
The Ship Inn, Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle
SnackWallah, Grainger Market, Newcastle
Super Natural Cafe, Grainger Street, Newcastle
Veganatomy, By The River Brew Co, Gateshead
Vegano, Blandford Square, Newcastle
The White Swan, Ovingham