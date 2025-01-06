Veganuary: 10 plant-based places to eat in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:13 GMT
For those taking part in Veganuary, or even just looking to cut down on animal products as a New Year resolution, you may be on the look out for some plant-based places to eat out.

Here are 10 of the best places to get vegan food in Northumberland.

The Blissful Pig offers made to order vegan cakes, brownies and blondies to those who aren't quite ready go give up both animal products and sugar - the perfect place for a cruelty free sweet treat.

1. Blissful Pig Vegan Bakery (Alnwick)

The Blissful Pig offers made to order vegan cakes, brownies and blondies to those who aren't quite ready go give up both animal products and sugar - the perfect place for a cruelty free sweet treat. Photo: Blissful Pig

Photo Sales
The Northumberland Arms at Felton offers a variety of vegan options, including a plant-based Sunday roast.

2. The Northumberland Arms (Felton)

The Northumberland Arms at Felton offers a variety of vegan options, including a plant-based Sunday roast. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Running Fox has five locations across Northumberland, offering a fully vegan afternoon tea and vegan full English breakfast, amongst other options.

3. The Running Fox

The Running Fox has five locations across Northumberland, offering a fully vegan afternoon tea and vegan full English breakfast, amongst other options. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
For something fancier, the Michelin star awarded Restaurant Hjem, combining Scandinavian and Northumbrian flavours, offers a vegan tasting menu.

4. Restaurant Hjem

For something fancier, the Michelin star awarded Restaurant Hjem, combining Scandinavian and Northumbrian flavours, offers a vegan tasting menu. Photo: Restaurant Hjem

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:VeganuaryNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice