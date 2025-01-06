1. Blissful Pig Vegan Bakery (Alnwick)
The Blissful Pig offers made to order vegan cakes, brownies and blondies to those who aren't quite ready go give up both animal products and sugar - the perfect place for a cruelty free sweet treat. Photo: Blissful Pig
2. The Northumberland Arms (Felton)
The Northumberland Arms at Felton offers a variety of vegan options, including a plant-based Sunday roast. Photo: Google
3. The Running Fox
The Running Fox has five locations across Northumberland, offering a fully vegan afternoon tea and vegan full English breakfast, amongst other options. Photo: Google
4. Restaurant Hjem
For something fancier, the Michelin star awarded Restaurant Hjem, combining Scandinavian and Northumbrian flavours, offers a vegan tasting menu. Photo: Restaurant Hjem
