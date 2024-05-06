U've Pulled opens new breakfast and lunch sandwich bar in Berwick
U’ve Pulled will be a familiar name to many as it has operated as a mobile catering van for the past five years.
Kerry and Caroline Morrison will continue that side of the business but wanted a permanent place.
And they believe their new shop on Castlegate fits the bill nicely.
Caroline said: “It’s a good location with parking outside and decent footfall as it’s near the train station, holiday camp and schools.”
It serves breakfast and lunch takeaways, including a daily special. It will also continue to serve the quality pulled meats on premium rolls and baguettes that have proved popular at various markets and events. It also stocks St Luca ice cream.
The mobile van proved popular from a base at the Allan Brothers car park in Tweedmouth during the Covid pandemic.
The shop is open every day except Tuesday and Sunday, 9am to 2pm.
