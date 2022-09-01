Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ashington Leisure Centre at Lintonville Road, Ashington, inspected on August 28;

• Rated 5: Age UK at Lintonville Parkway, Ashington, inspected on August 25;

Hygiene ratings are ranked from zero to five.

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Cowpen Road, Blyth, inspected on August 25;

• Rated 4: The Funstation at Station Industrial Estate, Prudhoe, inspected on July 13;

• Rated 4: Eleanor’s Byre at Embleton, checked on July 26.

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Rohan Kanhai at Woodhorn Road, Ashington, rated on August 28;

• Rated 5: Blagdon Arms at Village Square, Cramlington, rated on August 24;

• Rated 4: Blink Bonny at Christon Bank, checked on July 26.

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Brockwell Tandoori at Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, rated on August 24;

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, rated on August 24;

• Rated 4: Happiness Inn at 29 Croft Road, Blyth, rated on July 27;

• Rated 4: Embers at Embleton, rated on July 26.

The FSA visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.

The scheme gives businesses a rating which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good;

4 – hygiene standards are good;

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

2 – some improvement is necessary;