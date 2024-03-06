Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gibraltar Rock, located looking over King Edward’s Bay on East Street, has been closed since New Year’s Day and the family that has run it for 33 years has now confirmed it will not reopen.

The pandemic, rising energy bills, and storm damage were all cited as reasons behind the closure.

In a statement on the pub’s Facebook page, the family said: “As many of you will have noticed we have been closed since New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, after 33 years, it is time to say goodbye.

The Gibraltar Rock in Tynemouth has gone into liquidation. (Photo by Google)

“In 1990, our family took over The Gibraltar Rock with the aim of upholding the great reputation of Tynemouth's first inn and growing it into a resilient business.

“Despite many great years, challenges such as Covid, Storm Arwen, and the energy crisis have taken a huge toll.

“Rising costs across the board, including a £60k increase in our electricity bill alone last year, have made the future of the business unsustainable.

“The current and future economic climate further contributed to our decision to close our doors permanently.

“We appreciate the years of support from our customers in both good and bad times and we thank the staff for their understanding and professionalism during what has been the most difficult and frustrating situation.”

The announcement has received over 900 reactions on Facebook and nearly 300 comments.