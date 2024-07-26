Tynemouth fish and chip shop launches summer holidays free kids meal offer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Oswins at The Tynemouth Castle Inn is giving away free children’s cod bites, sausage, scampi, halloumi fries, or chicken nuggets, served with chips, with the purchase of a regular cod, haddock, or scampi and chips.
The offer is currently available from the chip shop, located near Tynemouth Longsands, Monday to Friday. Oswins is open between noon and 8pm.
Jen Malkin from Oswins said: “We think we are serving some of the best fish and chips in the area at our fish and chip shop, and with so many families set to head to the seaside during the summer holidays, we are inviting them to find out for themselves.
“With the cost of feeding the family on a trip to the coast something that people are very much aware of, we have decided to make the main dishes on our children’s menu free with the purchase of an adult’s portion during the holidays.
“There is plenty of choice with the wheat-free alternative batter and our frying options of beef dripping or sunflower oil, so hope to see people making us part of their well-deserved family time this summer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.