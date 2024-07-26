Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North Tyneside fish and chip shop is offering free food for kids during the summer holidays.

Oswins at The Tynemouth Castle Inn is giving away free children’s cod bites, sausage, scampi, halloumi fries, or chicken nuggets, served with chips, with the purchase of a regular cod, haddock, or scampi and chips.

The offer is currently available from the chip shop, located near Tynemouth Longsands, Monday to Friday. Oswins is open between noon and 8pm.

Jen Malkin from Oswins said: “We think we are serving some of the best fish and chips in the area at our fish and chip shop, and with so many families set to head to the seaside during the summer holidays, we are inviting them to find out for themselves.

“With the cost of feeding the family on a trip to the coast something that people are very much aware of, we have decided to make the main dishes on our children’s menu free with the purchase of an adult’s portion during the holidays.