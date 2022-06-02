Assigned by the Food Standards Agency, they ratings reflect the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Akiraz, which is based at 12 Market Street, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after an assessment on April 21.

And Fabio's Pizza & Grill, a takeaway at 10 Havelock Street, was given a score of four on April 21.

Akiraz in Blyth has received a one-star hygiene rating.

The ratings are not a guide to food quality, range from zero to five and must be displayed prominently on the premises, so the public can judge whether or not to eat there.

They are as follows: 5 – hygiene standards are very good; 4 – hygiene standards are good; 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 – some improvement is necessary; 1 – major improvement is necessary