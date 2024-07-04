TV presenter Phil Spencer dines at hotel in Northumberland while filming for Channel 4 show Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It
Along with members of the show’s crew, he stopped off at Lairds House in Bedlington for some food while filming in the area for Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It.
The Channel 4 programme, which first aired in 2015, sees Phil and co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp battle it out as they help homeowners decide whether to sell their home or invest in renovations.
The TV duo are also known for presenting Location Location Location.
Marie Howett, events manager at Lairds House, said it was “lovely” to have Phil and the show’s crew in.
She said: “It was very relaxed and really pleasant. I dealt with Phil Spencer and the rest of the team and they were really lovely, very down to earth.
“He said he eats at a lot of different places every day and this was certainly one of the best he had eaten at.”
Marie added: “It was a privilege for them to have chosen Lairds House to sit and have their meal.”
The hotel’s photo with the celebrity visitor has quickly become among its most liked Facebook posts.
Marie said: “Our regular customers are all absolutely devastated that they missed it and a lot have said they wish they had been here to meet him and see him.
“There is a lot of fandom for Phil Spencer in the local area, customers, and amongst the staff.”
