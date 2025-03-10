TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle popped in to a popular Alnwick pub for his lunch.

Best known for his TV roles with Channel 5, BBC and ITV, Ben was spotted in Alnwick at The Plough on March 5 where he tried their coffee and new falafel wrap – reporting that the food and service was ‘spot on’.

The broadcaster and best-selling author has spent time in Northumberland in the past, during the filming of an episode of Channel 5 series, Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild.

In the programme, Ben meets people who have chosen to give up the ways of western civilisation and embrace the wild. A couple who live near Chatton, were chosen to take part in 2022 because of their off-grid and environmentally sensitive approach to life.