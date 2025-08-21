Turnbull’s Pork Pie Festival returns to Alnwick in aid of Hospice Care North Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
Turnbull’s in Alnwick has announced its annual Pork Pie Festival, a 10-day celebration of the region’s favourite handmade pies.

Running until August 31, the festival invites locals and visitors to enjoy unique flavours and special offers for a charitable cause.

Visitors can expect daily pie tastings as well as a ‘pork pie passport’ where shoppers will collect a stamp for each pie they purchase giving them a chance to be entered into a prize draw for a £50 voucher

For every pork pie sold, 10p will be donated to HospiceCare North Northumberland, a local charity providing free, specialist palliative care and support to patients and their families across Alnwick, Berwick, and surrounding areas.

Turnbull's deli counter.placeholder image
Turnbull's deli counter.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager for Turnbull’s said: “We’re proud that our Pork Pie Festival can play a role in supporting such an important local charity.

“It means our customers can enjoy our pies knowing they’re also helping to fund essential care for families right here in Northumberland.”

