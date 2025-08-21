Turnbull’s in Alnwick has announced its annual Pork Pie Festival, a 10-day celebration of the region’s favourite handmade pies.

Running until August 31, the festival invites locals and visitors to enjoy unique flavours and special offers for a charitable cause.

Visitors can expect daily pie tastings as well as a ‘pork pie passport’ where shoppers will collect a stamp for each pie they purchase giving them a chance to be entered into a prize draw for a £50 voucher

For every pork pie sold, 10p will be donated to HospiceCare North Northumberland, a local charity providing free, specialist palliative care and support to patients and their families across Alnwick, Berwick, and surrounding areas.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager for Turnbull’s said: “We’re proud that our Pork Pie Festival can play a role in supporting such an important local charity.

“It means our customers can enjoy our pies knowing they’re also helping to fund essential care for families right here in Northumberland.”