The week-long event will feature a host of food demonstrations and tastings from local food producers, along with a small weekend market at its Northumbrian Food Hall on the Willowburn Retail Park.

There is also a charity element to its festival recipe, as it looks to raise a significant donation for several local youth sports clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will begin on Monday, September 18, with the ‘show-stopper’ that evening in the form of an exciting ‘Northumbrian Evening’ collaboration between Turnbull’s and Restaurant Pine, the Michelin and Green-starred restaurant based at East Wall Houses.

Dan Turnbull. Picture: Paul Stephenson

Dan Turnbull and Alex Daley will demonstrate a range of butchery skills and present the preparation and provenance of local venison.

Meanwhile, the Pine team, headed up by chef patron Cal Byerley and head chef Ian Waller will create a menu including locally reared venison, and Cal’s highly acclaimed ’10 out of 10’ dessert from when he appeared on the Great British Menu.

Meanwhile, sommelier Vanessa Stolz will curate and serve a flight of entirely UK grown and produced wines to complement each course, while front-of-house manager Sian Byerley ensures service runs smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of the evening Cal and Sian will take time to share a little of their restaurant story and ethos with guests and answer any questions they may have in a Q & A session hosted by Mark Turnbull.

Pine team, left to right, Cal Byerley, Sian Byerley (seated), Ian Waller and Vanessa Stoltz. Picture: Joe Taylor

Other events during the festival will include: a chocolate tasting with local chocolatier Jane Davenport, a wine and cheese evening featuring a curated selection of Northumberland cheeses, and a Northumbrian Beer Festival with beers from seven local breweries.

Mark said: “Northumberland really does have so much to celebrate. The county is home to some of the country’s finest artisan food producers and has an amazing mix of restaurants and eateries, and Restaurant Pine is really helping to lead that charge.”

Sian added: ‘’We’re really pleased to be collaborating with a long-standing artisan family business like Turnbull’s, and to have a further opportunity of showcasing some of the wonderful quality produce to be found in the county through the dishes we serve on the evening.’’