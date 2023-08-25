News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Turnbull's of Alnwick teams up with Restaurant Pine for a show-stopper of an evening

Alnwick butcher Turnbull’s is set to launch its inaugural Northumbrian Food Festival – and its has some special guests lined up to help.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

The week-long event will feature a host of food demonstrations and tastings from local food producers, along with a small weekend market at its Northumbrian Food Hall on the Willowburn Retail Park.

There is also a charity element to its festival recipe, as it looks to raise a significant donation for several local youth sports clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will begin on Monday, September 18, with the ‘show-stopper’ that evening in the form of an exciting ‘Northumbrian Evening’ collaboration between Turnbull’s and Restaurant Pine, the Michelin and Green-starred restaurant based at East Wall Houses.

Dan Turnbull. Picture: Paul StephensonDan Turnbull. Picture: Paul Stephenson
Dan Turnbull. Picture: Paul Stephenson
Most Popular

Dan Turnbull and Alex Daley will demonstrate a range of butchery skills and present the preparation and provenance of local venison.

Meanwhile, the Pine team, headed up by chef patron Cal Byerley and head chef Ian Waller will create a menu including locally reared venison, and Cal’s highly acclaimed ’10 out of 10’ dessert from when he appeared on the Great British Menu.

Meanwhile, sommelier Vanessa Stolz will curate and serve a flight of entirely UK grown and produced wines to complement each course, while front-of-house manager Sian Byerley ensures service runs smoothly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the course of the evening Cal and Sian will take time to share a little of their restaurant story and ethos with guests and answer any questions they may have in a Q & A session hosted by Mark Turnbull.

Pine team, left to right, Cal Byerley, Sian Byerley (seated), Ian Waller and Vanessa Stoltz. Picture: Joe TaylorPine team, left to right, Cal Byerley, Sian Byerley (seated), Ian Waller and Vanessa Stoltz. Picture: Joe Taylor
Pine team, left to right, Cal Byerley, Sian Byerley (seated), Ian Waller and Vanessa Stoltz. Picture: Joe Taylor

Other events during the festival will include: a chocolate tasting with local chocolatier Jane Davenport, a wine and cheese evening featuring a curated selection of Northumberland cheeses, and a Northumbrian Beer Festival with beers from seven local breweries.

Mark said: “Northumberland really does have so much to celebrate. The county is home to some of the country’s finest artisan food producers and has an amazing mix of restaurants and eateries, and Restaurant Pine is really helping to lead that charge.”

Sian added: ‘’We’re really pleased to be collaborating with a long-standing artisan family business like Turnbull’s, and to have a further opportunity of showcasing some of the wonderful quality produce to be found in the county through the dishes we serve on the evening.’’

Tickets can be purchased from www.turnbullsfood.co.uk

Related topics:Dan TurnbullAlnwickNorthumberland