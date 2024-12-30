Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alnwick food hall and butchers with a ‘field to fork’ mantra, was featured on James Martin’s morning show after they were impressed with the quality and ethos of the business.

A member of the TV chef’s team shopped at Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall whilst on holiday, before reaching out to the family-run butchers to invite them to appear on ITV for James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

Mark and Dan Turnbull featured on the show on Saturday, December 28th to discuss how they source and prepare their meat directly from local partner farms.

Mark said: “We are immensely proud to be hailed champions of food in the North East and to be recognised as one of the region’s top food producers.”

Mark and Dan Turnbull featured on the TV chef's morning show on ITV.

Dan Turnbull, Mark’s son and sixth-generation family butcher, added: “James is a very highly regarded chef and to have his seal of approval is a great honour, it also gave us a chance to showcase just how important farmers are to keeping the country fed.”

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager said: “We are so grateful to James and his team to be invited to showcase Northumberland on national TV.

"We are spoiled to have such array of passionate food producers here and the Northumbrian Food Hall really is the home of Northumbrian food.”

Turnbull’s, Alnwick have been operating since 1880 before they expanded into a food hall in Willowburn Retail Park. They have won a number of awards over the years for their pies, pastries and meat.

Those who missed the episode can catch-up on: https://www.itv.com/watch/james-martin's-saturday-morning/