Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food have been shortlisted for the title of best butchers in the North of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Craft Butchers have announced the finalists for the upcoming British Butchery Awards – a prestigious event dedicated to recognising the finest talents in the butchery industry.

One of Alnwick’s oldest family businesses, Turnbull’s have been serving the town since 1880 and now operate from a large food hall in Willowburn Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognised as one of the top in the industry, they will now go up against two other businesses for the title of best large butchers in the north – Farmison in Ripon, and Nicholsons Butchers in Whitely Bay.

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall.

Turnbull’s took to Facebook to say: “We're thrilled to announce we have been named as a finalist by National Craft Butchers as one of 'Britain's Best Butchers' with 145 years of passion, heritage and skill behind us, spanning six-generations. Fingers crossed for the results!”

Eleanor O’Brien, managing director of National Craft Butchers, said: “We are blessed with some of the most talented butchers in the world. The British Butchery Awards offers them the chance to have their moment in the limelight and be recognised by their fellow butchers.”

Each finalist will now move onto the next round of judging involving independent mystery shop visits, and further evidence gathering before the winners are announced at the Black-tie awards dinner held at The Belfry in Nottingham on Monday, June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by Phil Vickery MBE, the British Butchery Awards promises an evening celebrating the craft of butchery and offering excellent networking opportunities with industry leaders, supporters, and peers.