Turkish restaurant in Whitley Bay picks up two British Kebab Awards 2024 nominations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Turknaz, on North Parade in Whitley Bay, is a finalist in the best value restaurant category at the awards.
The restaurant’s chef Kudret Yilmaz also picked up a nomination for chef of the year.
In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said: “Proud and humbled to announce that Turknaz Restaurant has been shortlisted for the 12th British Kebab Awards 2024.
“A huge heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing customers that make this possible and support us continuously.
“From where we started until now it has been a fantastic journey and it is all down to the people that dine with us.”
The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 27 February.
Ibrahim Dogus, founder and organiser of the British Kebab Awards, said: ”The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry.
“It is an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”