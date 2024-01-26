Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Turknaz, on North Parade in Whitley Bay, is a finalist in the best value restaurant category at the awards.

The restaurant’s chef Kudret Yilmaz also picked up a nomination for chef of the year.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said: “Proud and humbled to announce that Turknaz Restaurant has been shortlisted for the 12th British Kebab Awards 2024.

Turknaz is a popular restaurant in Whitley Bay. (Photo by Google)

“A huge heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing customers that make this possible and support us continuously.

“From where we started until now it has been a fantastic journey and it is all down to the people that dine with us.”

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 27 February.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder and organiser of the British Kebab Awards, said: ”The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry.