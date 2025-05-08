1 . The Tanners Arms, Alnwick

The Tanners Arms in Alnwick has a 4.8* rating from 198 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Best pub in the world. Very friendly landlord who is passionate about real ale. We are always made to feel very welcome and our dog LOVES it here. It’s so nice and cosy to the point it’s sometimes hard to leave (especially when the lovely fire is on). Old school jukebox and the sociable seating layout is such a lovely touch. We recommend this pub to everyone who comes to Alnwick!” | Tripadvisor