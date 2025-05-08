In Northumberland, there are plenty of brilliant pubs and bars to enjoy a drink.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best pubs and bars that Northumberland has to offer.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit in Northumberland.
Here are the 12 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. The Tanners Arms, Alnwick
The Tanners Arms in Alnwick has a 4.8* rating from 198 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Best pub in the world. Very friendly landlord who is passionate about real ale. We are always made to feel very welcome and our dog LOVES it here. It’s so nice and cosy to the point it’s sometimes hard to leave (especially when the lovely fire is on). Old school jukebox and the sociable seating layout is such a lovely touch. We recommend this pub to everyone who comes to Alnwick!” | Tripadvisor
2. The Market Tavern, Alnwick
The Market Tavern in Alnwick has a 4.4* rating from 349 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Had a day walking in Alnwick. Called in for a quiet pint. Fantastic atmosphere , staff were amazing. Really friendly. Would thoroughly recommend a visit. Food looked amazing. Need to come back soon.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Curfew, Berwick upon Tweed
The Curfew in Berwick upon Tweed has a 4.8* rating from 338 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Really friendly and cosy bar - serving a good selection of Real ales and ciders - from various places . Can’t wait to visit again especially if there’s a real ale festival on.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Black Swan Hotel, Belford
The Black Swan Hotel in Belford has a 4.6* rating from 241 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Stopped here for a couple of pints during a recent stay in Budle Bay. It is a really lovely pub, with a great choice of real ales as well as mainstream beers. The pub is dog friendly and there are blankets available for them to sit up on the seats. We didn’t stay for food but the specials board showed some lovely sounding options.” | Tripadvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.