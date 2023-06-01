News you can trust since 1854
Trenchers restaurant in Whitley Bay extends kids eat free offer for National Fish and Chip Day

Whitley Bay restaurant Trenchers is expanding its kids eat free offer this Friday in celebration of National Fish and Chip Day.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Jun 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read

The offer of one free children’s three-course meal and cordial with every full-paying adult is typically available Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6pm.

But in honour of Fish and Chip Day the restaurant, located in the Spanish City, will be running the offer all day.

General manager Chris Marsh said: “National Fish and Chip Day is a great way to shine a light on the nation’s favourite dish and everyone involved in creating it.

Trenchers in the Spanish City.Trenchers in the Spanish City.
“Kids eat free is usually only available during term time, so be sure to take advantage of the offer while you can.

“Whether you are planning on celebrating in our restaurant or at home, the only way to spend National Fish & Chip Day is by tucking into our award-winning fish and chips.”

The restaurant, originally founded in Whitby, serves fish and chips, British fayre, fresh seafood, and vegetarian options.

