The special promotion is valid at Trenchers in Whitley Bay on a Wednesday and Thursday until February 24.

And all customers have to do is show a member of staff this article – a print or online version – to obtain the cheapest out of two main courses free.

General manager Chris Marsh said: “We understand that times are tough for a lot of families, and we do not want them to have to go without treats like eating out.

Trenchers in Whitley Bay is offering a buy one get one free deal on main courses, with the cheapest being free.

“That’s why we’ve introduced Buy One Get One Free Wednesdays and Thursdays at Trenchers.

“The offer runs all day and we hope to see a lot of friends and families out making memories together.”

Making a reservation is advised for the restaurant, which offers fish and chips, vegetarian options, and other British fayre on its menu.

Trenchers was named the Best Fish and Chip Restaurant in the UK as part of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020.

The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.