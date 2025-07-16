Trenchers at Spanish City in Whitley Bay offers £1 kids meals this summer holidays
The offer is available to everyone and includes one children’s main course for £1 with every full-paying adult. The promotion will run all day, Monday – Friday during the school holidays from July 21 – August 29.
If you’re looking to make the evening even more special, Trenchers, located in Spanish City, will have their resident pianist playing on their grand piano from 6pm on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Chris Marsh, general manager, said: “Kids eat for £1 offers local families the opportunity to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank. Set beneath the iconic Spanish City dome, and serving award-winning fish and chips, Trenchers is a place the whole family will enjoy.”
Booking is advised, which can be done on the Spanish City website or by calling the restaurant on 0191 691 7090.
