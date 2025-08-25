A restaurant which has been at the heart of village life for nearly four decades is closing.

Topsey Turveys in Warkworth has become another victim of the tough climate for hospitality businesses.

Margaret Turvey, who opened the restaurant nearly 37 years ago, explained: “It’s a bittersweet moment because I started it off from scratch but it’s also the right time.

"Bills are going up and the costs of staffing are rising so it’s become very difficult. I don’t think we would have survived another year.”

Audrey Jones, Mabel Forsyth, Margaret Turvey (standing) Helen Wilson, Carol Richmond, Serena Coulter, Joyce Tweedy. Picture: Catherine Atkinson

She initially put the business on the market but received no interest. As a result, the business is closing completely and Margaret will try to sell the building.

"I thought someone would come along to buy it but it wasn’t to be,” said Margaret. “I feel sorry for the villagers – they are a lot of my regular business – and it feels a bit like there is going to be nothing left in the village.”

The quirky little venue on Dial Place has been a hit with many customers down the years.

Among them were a faithful group of villagers who, over 20 years, have met every Saturday morning for coffee.

Catherine Atkinson said: “Many locals, along with visitors, will miss her generosity. She has been so kind, especially during Covid, when she provided so much on a ‘help yourself’ basis.”

On TripAdvisor, Craig F wrote: “Thank you Margaret. Over your 37 years we have visited Topsey Turveys on many occasions and never had anything but great food and hospitality. You will be a big miss but we will endeavour to put your recipes to good use so thanks for those too. We wish you a long and very happy retirement.”