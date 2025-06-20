While there’s always a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
Northumberland boasts plenty of fine pubs, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out 10 of the best-rated pubs in the county for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. The Star Inn, Harbottle
The Star Inn in Harbottle has a 4.8* rating from 74 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “What an amazing friendly place with great food. Proper cutlery and crockery. I looked at the rooms for rent and they looked high class. Well done.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Coach Inn, Lesbury
The Coach Inn in Lesbury has a 4.2* rating from 49 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “There’s something special about The Coach. It’s not flashy, it’s not trying to be the next big thing—it’s just a proper, down-to-earth pub where you instantly feel at home.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Dyvels Inn Restaurant, Corbridge
The Dyvels Inn Restaurant in Corbridge has a 3.9* rating from 188 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great little friendly pub/restaurant. Very cosy and relaxing. Very helpful staff who make you feel very welcome. Excellent food and presented very well (thank you chef) dog friendly too, which is always a great bonus for us. Would definitely recommend. Thank you all.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Clayton Arms, Cramlington
The Clayton Arms in Cramlington has a 5* rating from 8 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, fantastic service, very friendly and welcoming, place is spotless, staff go above and beyond to make sure everything ok, will definitely recommend and return.” | Google Maps