10 of the best-rated pubs for food in Northumberland - according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:23 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Diners have spoken 🍴

While there’s always a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.

Northumberland boasts plenty of fine pubs, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.

We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out 10 of the best-rated pubs in the county for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.

1. The Star Inn, Harbottle

The Star Inn in Harbottle has a 4.8* rating from 74 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “What an amazing friendly place with great food. Proper cutlery and crockery. I looked at the rooms for rent and they looked high class. Well done.” | Tripadvisor

2. The Coach Inn, Lesbury

The Coach Inn in Lesbury has a 4.2* rating from 49 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “There’s something special about The Coach. It’s not flashy, it’s not trying to be the next big thing—it’s just a proper, down-to-earth pub where you instantly feel at home.” | Tripadvisor

3. The Dyvels Inn Restaurant, Corbridge

The Dyvels Inn Restaurant in Corbridge has a 3.9* rating from 188 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great little friendly pub/restaurant. Very cosy and relaxing. Very helpful staff who make you feel very welcome. Excellent food and presented very well (thank you chef) dog friendly too, which is always a great bonus for us. Would definitely recommend. Thank you all.” | Tripadvisor

4. The Clayton Arms, Cramlington

The Clayton Arms in Cramlington has a 5* rating from 8 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, fantastic service, very friendly and welcoming, place is spotless, staff go above and beyond to make sure everything ok, will definitely recommend and return.” | Google Maps

