An award-winning Northumberland coastal restaurant has been named one of the top alfresco dining spots for 2025.

As we take advantage of the latest heatwave, there is no better time to enjoy some delicious food whilst basking in the sunshine and the regions stunning sea-views.

For those seeking the ultimate outdoor dining experience this summer, OpenTable has launched its Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the UK 2025 list – and The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh makes the list.

The Potted Lobster offers outdoor tables where guests can enjoy fresh, locally sourced seafood just a few minutes from the golden sands of Bamburgh Beach, making it the perfect spot to relax on sunny days.

The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh.

The eatery is no stranger to national acclaim – having featured in the Michelin Guide, and having TV appearances on both The Hairy Bikers and BBC’s Countryfile.

The restaurant is also dog-friendly so guests can take their fury friends on a scenic beach stroll followed by a tasty meal.