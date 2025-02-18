A Northumberland takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Fryday, a takeaway at Main Street, Seghill, was given the score after assessment on January 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The inspection report states: Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary; Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – generally satisfactory; Management of food safety – major improvement necessary.

Elsewhere, there are 21 new five-star ratings.

Food Standards Agency ratings. Picture: PA Radar.

Latest results

• Rated 5: Compass Group at Princess Way, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Leo at 17-19b Clayport Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: The Strawberry Lounge at Narrowgate, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Stocksfield Golf Club at New Ridley Road, Stocksfield, Northumberland; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Tomahawk Steakhouses (Newcastle) Ltd at Higham Dykes, Milbourne, Northumberland; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Ateesh at 4-6 Main Street, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Ziiza Lounge & Grill at 59 Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Colliers Cafe at 41a Station Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Three Sheets to the Wind at 3 Market Place, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Old Ash Dene at Rotary Parkway, Wansbeck Business Park, Ashington; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Kirkstyle Inn at Slaggyford, Northumberland; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Haltwhistle Comrades Club at Central Place, Haltwhistle, Northumberland; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Buffet Ninja at 152 Hawthorn Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Fry Fare at 1 Alexandra Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Haltwhistle Leisure Centre at Woodhead Lane, Haltwhistle, Northumberland; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Sambuca Morpeth at 7 Newmarket, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Corbridge Tandoori at 8 Market Place, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: The Smashing Burger at 23 Priestpopple, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: The Black Bull at Market Square, Haltwhistle, Northumberland; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Tea Cake Max at Holywell, Northumberland; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Subway at Market Place, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on January 30

• Rated 4: Foulis's Fish & Chip Shop at 21 Main Street, Tweedmouth, Northumberland; rated on January 7

• Rated 4: China City & China City 2, 4-6 King Street, Blyth, Northumberland, rated on January 6

• Rated 4: The Mart Canteen, 3-5 Berwick Road, Wooler, Northumberland, rated on January 9

