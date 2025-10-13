New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Northumberland’s establishments – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows:

• Rated 5: Shoreline Cafe at 1 Church Street, Craster, Northumberland; rated on October 9

• Rated 5: Barluga at 3d Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Country Kitchen Alnwick at Lindisfarne Road, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Martino Lounge at 22-23 Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Sonnet Restaurant at 41 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Ethos at Coquet Enterprise Park, Amble, Northumberland; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Cafe Nova, at 59 Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on October 2.

• Rated 5: Northumberland Coffee House, at Vallum Farm, East Wallhouses, Northumberland; rated on September 25.

• Rated 5: Caterplus @ Karbon Home - Weavers Court at Swordy Drive, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on September 24

• Rated 5: Hjemmelavet (Homemade) at 2 Darras Road, Darras Hall, Ponteland; rated on September 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Dirty Bottles at 32 Narrowgate, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on October 8

• Rated 5: Rigg and Furrow at Acklington, Northumberland; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Pig in Muck at Market Place, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: The Shepherds Rest at Clayport Bank, Alnwick Moor, Alnwick; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: Coast & Country Alnwick Springs at Ash Close, Lionheart Enterprise Park, Alnwick; rated on September 24

• Rated 5: The Samson Inn at Gilsland, Northumberland; rated on September 18

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Shadwiches at 199 Plessey Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: Desserts Bar at 83 Station Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on September 23

• Rated 5: Golden Flower at 13 Acacia Terrace, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: Premier Takeaway, 41 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, Morpeth; rated on September 18