By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Nov 2024, 18:11 GMT
We asked readers to recommend their ‘go to’ places when it comes to coffee shops and coffee houses in Northumberland.

Here’s how they voted...

Adam's Bakehouse & Coffee Shop in Bedlington was ranked number 1. Although it did not meet our criteria for a coffee shop or coffee house, Lairds House also in Bedlington received an equal amount of love for their coffees and other provisions. The family owned and run restaurant and hotel also has rave reviews for its food, so our advice would be to check both places out when you next visit Bedlington.

1. Adam's Bakehouse & Coffee Shop

Adam's Bakehouse & Coffee Shop in Bedlington was ranked number 1. Although it did not meet our criteria for a coffee shop or coffee house, Lairds House also in Bedlington received an equal amount of love for their coffees and other provisions. The family owned and run restaurant and hotel also has rave reviews for its food, so our advice would be to check both places out when you next visit Bedlington.

The Courtyard Coffee Shop in Beadnell was ranked number 2.

2. The Courtyard Coffee Shop

The Courtyard Coffee Shop in Beadnell was ranked number 2.

Gingerbread Coffee House in Red Row was ranked 3=.

3. Gingerbread Coffee House

Gingerbread Coffee House in Red Row was ranked 3=.

The Rocking Horse Cafe, near Rock, is ranked 3=.

4. Rocking Horse Cafe

The Rocking Horse Cafe, near Rock, is ranked 3=.

