Top coffee shop and coffee house locations in Northumberland according to our readers
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Nov 2024, 18:11 GMT
We asked readers to recommend their ‘go to’ places when it comes to coffee shops and coffee houses in Northumberland.
Here’s how they voted...
1. Adam's Bakehouse & Coffee Shop
Adam's Bakehouse & Coffee Shop in Bedlington was ranked number 1. Although it did not meet our criteria for a coffee shop or coffee house, Lairds House also in Bedlington received an equal amount of love for their coffees and other provisions. The family owned and run restaurant and hotel also has rave reviews for its food, so our advice would be to check both places out when you next visit Bedlington. Photo: Adams Bakehouse Facebook page
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.