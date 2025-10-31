These are the pubs with the Good Food Guide’s stamp of approval 🍴

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Good Food Guide has revealed its 100 Best Pubs

This is the first time the guide has launched a pub list

The overall winner is The Highland Laddie in Leeds

The Good Food Guide has launched its first ever list of the 100 Best Pubs in Britain.

The guide, which is known for its restaurant recommendations, has now unveiled its inaugural top pubs list for 2025, in partnership with Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, supported by Tracklements and Koffmann’s Potatoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide celebrates authentic British pubs across the UK, serving up “proper food and proper beer”.

Editor of The Good Food Guide, Chloë Hamilton, said: “We went searching for the pubs that nail the drinking and dining side of the equation. It turns out the harder you look the more you find, and they’re not all hidden away in the Cotswolds. The Highland Laddie – a city-centre slam dunk – is a very good case in point.”

Jimi Famurewa, of The Observer, indulged in a three-hour pub lunch at The Highland Laddie in Leeds, before labelling it “spectacularly enjoyable” in a glowing national review. | The Good Food Guide

The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs 2025

1. The Highland Laddie, Leeds

2. The Kinneuchar Inn, Fife

3. The Merry Harriers, Surrey

4. The Beckford Arms, Wiltshire

5. The Radnor Arms, Kent

6. Greyhound Inn, Pettistree, Suffolk

7. The Pelican, London

8. The Abbey Inn, North Yorkshire

9. Inn at The Sticks, Carmarthenshire

10. The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire

11. The Eagle, London

12. The Barrington Boar, Somerset

13. The Sun Inn, Dedham, Essex

14. The Kerfield Arms, London

15. The Broad Chare, Newcastle – Readers’ Choice Award

16. Church House Inn, Devon

17. The Killingworth Castle, Oxfordshire

18. The Felin Fach Griffin, Powys

19. The Gunton Arms, Norfolk

20. The Plough, Rye, East Sussex

21. The Bath Arms at Longleat, Somerset

22. The Parakeet, London

23. The Rat Inn, Northumberland

24. The White Hart Inn, Essex

25. The Pipe & Glass, East Yorkshire

26. The Bull Charlbury, Oxfordshire

27. The Farmers Arms, Devon

28. The Devonshire, London

29. Hop Pole Inn, Somerset

30. The Waterman’s Arms, London

31. White Horse Holme, Norfolk

32. The Olive Branch, Rutland

33. The Old Wharf Inn, West Midlands

34. The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire

35. The George at Burpham, West Sussex

36. Fox & Hounds, Hertfordshire

37. Tichborne Arms, Hampshire

38. The Bull Inn, Totnes, Devon

39. Parkers Arms, Lancashire

40. The Woolpack Inn, Gloucestershire

41. The Double Red Duke, Oxfordshire

42. The Cat Inn, West Sussex

43. The Canton Arms, London

44. The General Tarleton, North Yorkshire

45. The Anchor, Walberswick, Suffolk

46. The Camberwell Arms, London

47. The Brisley Bell, Norfolk

48. The Swan, Suffolk

49. The Riverside at Aymestrey, Herefordshire

50. The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk

51. The Kirkstyle Inn & Sportsman’s Rest, Northumberland

52. The Grove Inn, Devon

53. The White Hart, Fyfield, Oxfordshire

54. The Silver Cup, Hertfordshire

55. The Anglesea Arms, Hammersmith, London

56. Heathcock, Cardiff

57. The Feathers Inn, Northumberland

58. The Anchor & Hope, London

59. The Taybank, Perthshire & Kinross

60. The Queens Arms, Somerset

61. Hare & Hounds, Glamorgan

62. Applecross Inn, Highlands

63. The Punch Bowl Inn, Cumbria

64. The Clachan Inn, Dumfries & Galloway

65. The Bull Freehouse, Troston, Suffolk

66. The Exmoor Forest Inn, Somerset

67. The Ship Inn, Northumberland

68. The Bell at Selsley, Gloucestershire

69. The Tamil Crown, London

70. The Millbrook Inn, Devon

71. The Drunken Duck Inn, Cumbria

72. The Bull’s Head, Herefordshire

73. Dylan’s at The Kings Arms, Hertfordshire

74. St Kew Inn, Cornwall

75. The Pilgrim, Buckinghamshire

76. The Howard Arms, Warwickshire

77. The White Horse, Churton, Cheshire

78. The Alford Arms, Hertfordshire

79. The Plough, Bolnhurst, Bedfordshire

80. The Cotley Inn, Somerset

81. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon

82. Kilchrenan Inn, Argyll & Bute

83. The Red Lion, Isle of Wight

84. The Greyhound Inn, Letcombe Regis, Oxfordshire

85. The Halfway at Kineton, Gloucestershire

86. The Crown, Hastings, East Sussex

87. The Bonnie Badger, East Lothian

88. The Owl Hawnby, North Yorkshire

89. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow, Derbyshire

90. The Surprise, London

91. The Leicester Arms, Kent

92. The Old Eyre Arms, Derbyshire

93. The Dartmoor Inn, Lydford, Devon

94. The Longs Arms, Wiltshire

95. The New Inn, Herefordshire

96. The Duck at Yeoford, Devon

97. White Horse, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

98. The Gurnard’s Head, Cornwall

99. The Manor House Inn, Somerset

100. The Bunch of Grapes, Rhondda, Pontypridd

The Good Food Guide unveiled its Top 100 Best Local Restaurants list earlier this year, to find out which establishments were included you can read our story here.