Now that summer has come to an end and thoughts turn to short breaks this autumn and winter, to help choose somewhere to stay here are the top 10 B&Bs in north Northumberland (as far south as Warkworth) as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers where availability was showing online.
1. The Walls, Berwick
The Walls is a beautiful and elegant period townhouse overlooking the Tweed Estuary, right on the Elizabethan Walls and in the tranquil heart of the old town of Berwick. Recently restored to its former Georgian splendour. The Walls offers luxurious comfort but with modern conveniences such as free Wi-Fi internet access and full Sky TV and Netflix on large flat-screen smart TVs. It also has secure storage for bicycles. Photo: Google
2. Belvue Guesthouse Holy Island
Belvue Guesthouse Holy Island's studio accommodation is designed to luxury hotel standards. All rooms are en suite, with fluffy towels, rainfall showers, free parking, speedy wifi, luxury toiletries and flat-screen TVs. Photo: Google
3. Chatton Park House
Nestled amidst four acres of tranquil parkland, this award-winning bed and breakfast near Chatton offers a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether you are seeking a romantic getaway, a relaxing escape with friends, or a solo adventure, Chatton Park House provides an ideal setting to unwind and reconnect. Photo: Google
4. Market Cross Guest House
Market Cross, once part of a Georgian coaching house, is now an award-winning luxury Bed and Breakfast in the village of Belford. It offers quality service and luxury facilities from the White Company toiletries and Nespresso machines and large screen LED Smart TVs in each room. Photo: Google