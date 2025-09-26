1 . The Walls, Berwick

The Walls is a beautiful and elegant period townhouse overlooking the Tweed Estuary, right on the Elizabethan Walls and in the tranquil heart of the old town of Berwick. Recently restored to its former Georgian splendour. The Walls offers luxurious comfort but with modern conveniences such as free Wi-Fi internet access and full Sky TV and Netflix on large flat-screen smart TVs. It also has secure storage for bicycles. Photo: Google