Tomahawk Steakhouse in Ponteland closes its doors but reveals 'near future plans'

Tomahawk Steakhouse in Ponteland has closed its doors but revealed plans for the future.
By Charlie Watson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read

The venue, which opened in 2019, has been a hit with customers after replacing the former Catch restaurant.

The restaurant posted about the closure on social media earlier this week.

However, instead of it being a goodbye, the team revealed upcoming news of 'near future plans' which they have been working on behind closed doors.

Opening at the same location, the new venture will have 'a new brand and unique selling point'.

A Tomahawk Steakhouse spokeswoman said: "We have an exciting new venture we are hoping to launch in the near future from our Ponteland site.

"Work has been going on behind the scenes for a little while now, to partner up with a unique beer brand, and launch an amazing new kitchen menu."

Gift vouchers are still valid at other Tomahawk and RIO restaurants, with the closest being Tomahawk in Morpeth and RIO in Jesmond.

