The venue, which opened in 2019, has been a hit with customers after replacing the former Catch restaurant.

The restaurant posted about the closure on social media earlier this week.

However, instead of it being a goodbye, the team revealed upcoming news of 'near future plans' which they have been working on behind closed doors.

Tomahawk in Ponteland.

Opening at the same location, the new venture will have 'a new brand and unique selling point'.

A Tomahawk Steakhouse spokeswoman said: "We have an exciting new venture we are hoping to launch in the near future from our Ponteland site.

"Work has been going on behind the scenes for a little while now, to partner up with a unique beer brand, and launch an amazing new kitchen menu."

