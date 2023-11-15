Toilets at Wetherspoon's pub The Rohan Kanhai in Ashington given platinum award by Loo of the Year
Bathrooms at The Rohan Kanhai, a Wetherspoon pub on Woodhorn Road, were awarded a platinum rating by inspectors from Loo of the Year.
The organisation hosts annual awards and grades away from home toilets either silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus, or diamond. Loos deemed unacceptable do not receive a grade.
Toilets are judged for their decor, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, and overall management.
Pub manager Kayla Herdman said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
Loo of the Year managing director Becky Wall added: “The toilets at The Rohan Kanhai have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its platinum award.”