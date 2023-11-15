News you can trust since 1854
Toilets at Wetherspoon's pub The Rohan Kanhai in Ashington given platinum award by Loo of the Year

An Ashington bar’s toilets have been highly rated by inspectors after an unannounced visit.
By Craig Buchan
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT
Bathrooms at The Rohan Kanhai, a Wetherspoon pub on Woodhorn Road, were awarded a platinum rating by inspectors from Loo of the Year.

The organisation hosts annual awards and grades away from home toilets either silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus, or diamond. Loos deemed unacceptable do not receive a grade.

Toilets are judged for their decor, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, and overall management.

The Rohan Kanhai's toilets were given a platinum rating. (Photo by Google)The Rohan Kanhai's toilets were given a platinum rating. (Photo by Google)
The Rohan Kanhai's toilets were given a platinum rating. (Photo by Google)

Pub manager Kayla Herdman said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year managing director Becky Wall added: “The toilets at The Rohan Kanhai have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its platinum award.”

