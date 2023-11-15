An Ashington bar’s toilets have been highly rated by inspectors after an unannounced visit.

Bathrooms at The Rohan Kanhai, a Wetherspoon pub on Woodhorn Road, were awarded a platinum rating by inspectors from Loo of the Year.

The organisation hosts annual awards and grades away from home toilets either silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus, or diamond. Loos deemed unacceptable do not receive a grade.

Toilets are judged for their decor, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, and overall management.

The Rohan Kanhai's toilets were given a platinum rating. (Photo by Google)

Pub manager Kayla Herdman said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”