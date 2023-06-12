The Tempus, on the Charlton Estate near Ellingham, featured in ‘The Times hotel guide’ on Saturday and received an overall score of 8.5 out of 10.

Reviewer Lucy Perrin writes: ‘You’ll happily fall down the rabbit hole of this Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland-inspired hotel in 150 acres of private country estate and within sea-spotting distance of the Northumberland coast.

‘The owner, Richard Shell, who grew up nearby, has transformed a set of 18th century farm buildings into what the North East has been crying out for: a unique boutique hotel that’s a destination in itself.

‘The original stone ensures a farmhouse feel, while the interior designer Jo Aynsley has made the experience even more memorable by adding a warren of Instagram-ready lounging spots that lead from the reception, houses in the farm’s original gin gang, to a cocktail bar with disco balls, palms and a blck-and-white floor that leaves guests with a grin as wide as a Cheshire Cat’s.’

The review goes on to describe each of the hotel’s 15 rooms as ‘bold, bonkers and completely different’. They clearly impressed with a 9 out of 10 score.

On the food and drink front, she adds: ‘The dimly-lit restaurant is snug and can get noisy, but the open-plan kitchen serves hearty mains that are just what you want after a day on the beach.’

The Tempus, which is named after the Latin translation of Time, opened in May, creating 50 new jobs.