Three Sheets to the Wind, which originally operated as a mobile bar in a converted horse box serving customers in local villages without a pub, now frontages on to the Market Place and Fenkle Street and is open from 11am until 11pm daily.

The couple came to look at the building, which originally housed Hotspur Gin, and decided to take the opportunity ahead of their plan.

After some initial teething problems involving a glass wash, Cameron, Chloe and their cockapoo Lucy are officially a part of the town.

Cameron, Chloe and Lucy are excited to start up their business in Alnwick.

Cameron said: “Little Lucy is loving it, getting treats off everyone every five seconds. She used to come with her in the van so she's a proper little pub dog.”

Chloe added: “There’s been lots of support from the Hotspur Gin people. We’re starting to get regulars now, which is nice because it means we're doing something right."

Having a permanent building means they’ll be saying goodbye to the horsebox, once they’ve got their commitments out of the way, and selling it on for someone else to use it for their own adventure.

Three Sheets to the Wind will be getting some new additions for their customer’s enjoyment, including more tables and chairs on market days, a coffee machine to serve hot drinks, a ready-to-drink cocktail range and even plans for a bottomless brunch style menu, with hopes to use local suppliers such as Turnbull’s and Farm Bakery.

As for the interior, the plan is to make a quiet snug upstairs for people to be able to use for work on the computer, to read a book or just sit out of the way of the music.

Cameron and Chloe both added: "A lot of work's been done ourselves, but we’ve had some help from a lot of people as well. It's all been hard on deck but we’ve still got work to do.”