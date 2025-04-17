Three Northumberland pubs nominated among UK’s best in National Pub and Bar Awards 2025
The annual event highlights venues across the the UK by crowning 94 sites as the best in their counties at a final awards ceremony in London on June 24.
Those nominated in Northumberland were: The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses, The Crown Inn Humshaugh and The Lindisfarne Inn, near Holy Island.
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine, which runs the event said: “The aim of the awards is simple. We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.
“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub and Bar Awards can help with both.”
