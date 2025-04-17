Three Northumberland pubs nominated among UK’s best in National Pub and Bar Awards 2025

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST
Three Northumberland pubs will compete in London for the title of ‘best bar’ as they are revealed as nominees for the National Pub and Bar Awards.

The annual event highlights venues across the the UK by crowning 94 sites as the best in their counties at a final awards ceremony in London on June 24.

Those nominated in Northumberland were: The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses, The Crown Inn Humshaugh and The Lindisfarne Inn, near Holy Island.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine, which runs the event said: “The aim of the awards is simple. We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

The Lindisfarne Inn, nominee for the National Pub and Bar Awards 2025. (Photo: Tracey Bloxham)The Lindisfarne Inn, nominee for the National Pub and Bar Awards 2025. (Photo: Tracey Bloxham)
The Lindisfarne Inn, nominee for the National Pub and Bar Awards 2025. (Photo: Tracey Bloxham)

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub and Bar Awards can help with both.”

