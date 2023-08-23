Furry companions are more than welcome – and the restaurant even offers a three-course menu for dogs.

The ‘Doggie Delights’ menu has starters including a bowl of crisp pig skin for £3, while more health-conscious pooches can opt for carrot sticks and peanut butter at the same price.

The main menu features British pub classics such as sausage, mash, peas and gravy which costs £5, while dogs with more expensive tastes can enjoy a sliced eight-ounce rump steak for £12.

Dogs are welcome at The Northumberland Arms in Felton.

For any sweet-toothed doggies, the restaurant offers ice cream for dessert, in flavours of beef dripping or smoked salmon and parsley for £2.

If that isn’t enough to get pooch’s tail wagging, the hotel’s selection of boutique en-suite bedrooms features two dog-friendly rooms as well.

Guests looking to book a stay alongside their furry friend just need to ask for a dog-friendly room upon booking, where they also have the option to add a basket and a welcome pack for an extra charge.

Stuart Young, owner of The Northumberland Arms, said the dog-friendly policy has always been favoured at the venue – as well as being able to offer dog free spaces for anyone who has allergies.

He said: “The Northumberland Arms is surrounded by beautiful countryside perfect for dog walking, so it just makes sense to allow guests to bring their dogs along with them.

“Guests love sharing the experience with their pets and the staff love serving the extra visitors.”