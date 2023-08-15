The zero and one star food hygiene ratings awarded to Northumberland restaurants, cafés, bars and takeaways in 2023
Inspectors have delivered zero and one star food hygiene ratings to venues in Northumberland.
A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
These are the restaurants, cafés, bars, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero or one star during 2023.
Venues recently reinspected and awaiting a rating have been omitted.
(Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on August 11, 2023):
