Inspectors have delivered zero and one star food hygiene ratings to venues in Northumberland.

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, bars, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero or one star during 2023.

Venues recently reinspected and awaiting a rating have been omitted.

(Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on August 11, 2023):

1 . Cramlington Blue Star Cramlington Blue Star received a zero food hygiene rating on April 6, 2023. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Schooner Hotel The Schooner Hotel in Alnmouth received a zero star food hygiene rating on March 30, 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Ace Pizzas Ace Pizzas in Cramlington was given a one star food hygiene rating on June 22, 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Allendale Butchers and Farm Shop Allendale Butchers and Farm Shop was given a one star food hygiene rating on May 25, 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales