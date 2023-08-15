News you can trust since 1854
The zero and one star food hygiene ratings awarded to Northumberland restaurants, cafés, bars and takeaways in 2023

Inspectors have delivered zero and one star food hygiene ratings to venues in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, bars, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero or one star during 2023.

Venues recently reinspected and awaiting a rating have been omitted.

(Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on August 11, 2023):

Cramlington Blue Star received a zero food hygiene rating on April 6, 2023.

1. Cramlington Blue Star

Cramlington Blue Star received a zero food hygiene rating on April 6, 2023. Photo: Submitted

The Schooner Hotel in Alnmouth received a zero star food hygiene rating on March 30, 2023.

2. The Schooner Hotel

The Schooner Hotel in Alnmouth received a zero star food hygiene rating on March 30, 2023. Photo: Google

Ace Pizzas in Cramlington was given a one star food hygiene rating on June 22, 2023.

3. Ace Pizzas

Ace Pizzas in Cramlington was given a one star food hygiene rating on June 22, 2023. Photo: Google

Allendale Butchers and Farm Shop was given a one star food hygiene rating on May 25, 2023.

4. Allendale Butchers and Farm Shop

Allendale Butchers and Farm Shop was given a one star food hygiene rating on May 25, 2023. Photo: Google

