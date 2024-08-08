The Victoria Hotel in Bamburgh raises concerns over proposed redevelopment of neighbouring property
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Richard Shell, founder of the Doxford Group, has submitted a planning application for a redevelopment of The Greenhouse on Front Street, most recently used as holiday accommodation.
Plans have been submitted seeking approval for a proposed upgrade to bar and restaurant facilities on the ground floor with the formation of an additional flat roof dining area and rear extension to accommodate a revised kitchen and w.c. layout and reconfigured letting rooms on the first floor.
STR Enterprises Ltd, which own the nearby Victoria Hotel, have objected over the ‘significant intensification of servicing required’ for a redevelopment which ‘will create unacceptable noise and disturbance’ to residents staying in its rear-facing rooms.
An objection has also been raised by the council’s built heritage officer who has concerns over the ‘awkward’ roof shape proposed for the additional bedroom accommodation and the flat roofed first floor addition for the office.
Ian McCaffery notes: “The scale, massing and design would result in over-development of this constrained burgage plot.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.