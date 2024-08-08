The Victoria Hotel in Bamburgh raises concerns over proposed redevelopment of neighbouring property

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:16 GMT
Concerns have been raised about a hotelier’s proposed redevelopment in Bamburgh.

Richard Shell, founder of the Doxford Group, has submitted a planning application for a redevelopment of The Greenhouse on Front Street, most recently used as holiday accommodation.

Plans have been submitted seeking approval for a proposed upgrade to bar and restaurant facilities on the ground floor with the formation of an additional flat roof dining area and rear extension to accommodate a revised kitchen and w.c. layout and reconfigured letting rooms on the first floor.

STR Enterprises Ltd, which own the nearby Victoria Hotel, have objected over the ‘significant intensification of servicing required’ for a redevelopment which ‘will create unacceptable noise and disturbance’ to residents staying in its rear-facing rooms.

The property dates back to 1893.The property dates back to 1893.
An objection has also been raised by the council’s built heritage officer who has concerns over the ‘awkward’ roof shape proposed for the additional bedroom accommodation and the flat roofed first floor addition for the office.

Ian McCaffery notes: “The scale, massing and design would result in over-development of this constrained burgage plot.”

Related topics:Bamburgh

