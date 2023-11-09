Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ribbon was officially cut on the Art Deco venue at noon on Monday, November 6, with over 100 people queuing to come through the doors.

By 6pm the inn’s dining area had served 500 dishes and the bar had poured over 1,000 pints.

Newcastle-based hospitality firm The Inn Collection Group acquired the 80-year-old property in April 2021 and has since spent over £10m on a 14-month-long remodel.

The Tynemouth Castle Inn celebrated its opening night with a fireworks display. (Photo by The Inn Collection Group)

The property, overlooking Tynemouth Longsands, now has 72 rooms and an outdoor dining area, on top of its revitalised 270-cover indoor dining and bar area.

CEO of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “This stunning building is an institution on the coast in Tynemouth and we are delighted to be giving this icon a new lease of life for people in the community and visitors alike to enjoy.

“Our restoration has been a significant investment and has been carefully carried out to preserve the individual character and distinctiveness of the building.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the community and contributing to North Tyneside’s wider economic growth, prosperity, and employment opportunities through increased, year-round trading.”

The 80-year-old building has undergone an extensive refurbishment. (Photo by The Inn Collection Group)

Main menu items at the inn include steaks, seafood, pizzas, pub classics, and traditional desserts, and the bar also offers brunch and light bites between 10am and 5pm.

The development project included the construction of Oswins fish and chip shop and Cones ice cream parlour, which will be operated by The Inn Collection Group but have not yet opened.

Sean added: “We knew our improved bar and dining areas would attract new and local custom, but we are genuinely delighted to see so many people come down and be part of the first day of The Tynemouth Castle Inn’s new story.

“There are good occupancy levels for this opening week in the bedrooms too, and we are very pleased to see such a strong start.”