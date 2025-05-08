The Treehouse at Alnwick Garden ranked second best beer garden in the UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As we approach summer and start to see some sunshine, Travel blog, Big 7 Travel has dropped its annual list ranking of the best beer gardens in the UK.
Scoring in an impressive second place was unique Northumberland spot, The Treehouse – the largest wooden treehouse in the world, which was made into a restaurant where visitors can enjoy food and drinks in the treetops inside the famous Alnwick Garden.
In top place, securing the title of the best beer garden overall in the UK, was the Lake View Garden Bar at the Lake District.
Other contenders in the top ten included: Fortune of War, Brighton, The Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry, The Wharf, Manchester, The Victoria Arms, Old Marston, The Black Bull, Yarm, The Pump House, Liverpool, People’s Park Tavern, Hackney and Ben Nevis Inn, Fort William.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.