The top nine wedding hotels in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:18 GMT
Northumberland is a popular place to tie the knot, thanks to its picture-perfect beauty.

And venues that do the ceremony and/or reception, and have accommodation, are becoming even more popular.

Other locations are classed as ‘wedding hotels’ as they are very close to a wedding venue.

Therefore, to help if you are planning a wedding in Northumberland later this year or next year – or in 2027 – here are the top nine ranked wedding hotels in the county according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

1. The Beaumont Hotel, Hexham

2. Marshall Meadows Manor House

3. Battlesteads Hotel, Wark

4. Langley Castle Hotel, Langley-on-Tyne

