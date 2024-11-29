To give you a few ideas of where to go in the run up to Christmas, here is an updated list of the town centre’s top nine pubs and bars where all or the majority of customers will go for drinks only as rated by Google reviews (minimum of 100 reviews).
Where they have the same rating, the establishments are divided by alphabetical order.
1. The Office
The Office is in first place with a current rating of 4.7. Photo: The Office's Facebook page
2. Tap and Spile
Tap and Spile is in second with a rating of 4.6. Photo: Google
3. The Joiners Arms
The Joiners Arms is third with a current rating of 4.5. Photo: Google
4. The Black and Grey
The Black and Grey is joint fourth with a 4.4 rating. Photo: Google