For the perfect slice without flying to Italy, head to one of these local spots that have been tried-and-tested by our readers.
1. Cheviot Tap (Cornhill-on-Tweed)
Coming out on top was the Cheviot Tap. Located on a glamping site in Cornhill, on-site the tap and brewery host Friday and Saturday pizza nights which are a must-try according to our readers. Photo: supplied
2. Embers (Embleton)
Following closely in second place, Embers serve traditional and delicious wood-fired pizzas from a unit near Embleton. Photo: Ian Smith
3. The Pitman Pizza Co (Morpeth and Bedlington)
In third, The Pitman Pizza Co have locations in both Morpeth and Bedlington. They pride themselves on having 'the tradition of Naples, authenticity of New York and freshness of the North East.' Photo: Nop
4. The Hatch (Berwick)
The Hatch serve New York-style pizzas from a unit at Enterprise Court in Tweedmouth. Photo: Nop
