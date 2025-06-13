The top 7 pizza spots in Northumberland as voted by readers

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:49 BST
We asked where to get the best pizza in Northumberland – and after a flood of mouthwatering recommendations, these seven came out on top.

For the perfect slice without flying to Italy, head to one of these local spots that have been tried-and-tested by our readers.

Coming out on top was the Cheviot Tap. Located on a glamping site in Cornhill, on-site the tap and brewery host Friday and Saturday pizza nights which are a must-try according to our readers.

1. Cheviot Tap (Cornhill-on-Tweed)

Following closely in second place, Embers serve traditional and delicious wood-fired pizzas from a unit near Embleton.

2. Embers (Embleton)

In third, The Pitman Pizza Co have locations in both Morpeth and Bedlington. They pride themselves on having 'the tradition of Naples, authenticity of New York and freshness of the North East.'

3. The Pitman Pizza Co (Morpeth and Bedlington)

The Hatch serve New York-style pizzas from a unit at Enterprise Court in Tweedmouth.

4. The Hatch (Berwick)

