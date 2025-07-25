Responses showed that an Indian takeaway is certainly the preferred cuisine, but some opted for Chinese and burgers too. So, if you’re looking for somewhere to get a delicious weekend takeaway, look no further than these top 5 reader-approved spots.
1. Magna Tandoori (Berwick)
It's no surprise that the multi-award-winning Magna Tandoori in Berwick came out on top. Photo: Submitted
2. Kawasnacki (Berwick)
A relatively new spot, Kawasnacki came out second. Serving delicious burgers and breakfast boxes from a motorbike-themed van, this spot is already becoming a local favourite. Photo: Provided
3. Lal Khazana (Shilbottle)
Another delicious Indian restaurant, Lal Khazana in Shilbottle scored third place. Photo: supplied
4. The Great Wall (Berwick)
The Great Wall was the only Chinese takeaway to make the list, coming out in fourth place. Photo: Google
