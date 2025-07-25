The top 5 reader-favourite takeaway spots in North Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:25 BST
We asked readers to help us settle the debate on what the best takeaways were in North Northumberland – and the results are in.

Responses showed that an Indian takeaway is certainly the preferred cuisine, but some opted for Chinese and burgers too. So, if you’re looking for somewhere to get a delicious weekend takeaway, look no further than these top 5 reader-approved spots.

It's no surprise that the multi-award-winning Magna Tandoori in Berwick came out on top.

1. Magna Tandoori (Berwick)

It's no surprise that the multi-award-winning Magna Tandoori in Berwick came out on top. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A relatively new spot, Kawasnacki came out second. Serving delicious burgers and breakfast boxes from a motorbike-themed van, this spot is already becoming a local favourite.

2. Kawasnacki (Berwick)

A relatively new spot, Kawasnacki came out second. Serving delicious burgers and breakfast boxes from a motorbike-themed van, this spot is already becoming a local favourite. Photo: Provided

Photo Sales
Another delicious Indian restaurant, Lal Khazana in Shilbottle scored third place.

3. Lal Khazana (Shilbottle)

Another delicious Indian restaurant, Lal Khazana in Shilbottle scored third place. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The Great Wall was the only Chinese takeaway to make the list, coming out in fourth place.

4. The Great Wall (Berwick)

The Great Wall was the only Chinese takeaway to make the list, coming out in fourth place. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice