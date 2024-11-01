The top 5 places for fish and chips in Northumberland according to our readers
Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:44 BST
We asked readers to recommend their ‘go to’ for the best fish and chips in Northumberland.
1. Carlo's, Alnwick
Carlo's in Alnwick was ranked number 1. Photo: Ian Smith
2. Lewis's, Seahouses
Lewis's in Seahouses was ranked number 2. Photo: Google
3. Craster Arms, Beadnell
The Craster Arms in Beadnell is ranked 3=. Photo: Google
4. The Waterford Arms, Seaton Sluice
The Waterford Arms, Seaton Sluice, was ranked 3=. Photo: Google