The best places for fish and chips in Northumberland, according to our readers.placeholder image
The best places for fish and chips in Northumberland, according to our readers.

The top 5 places for fish and chips in Northumberland according to our readers

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:44 BST
We asked readers to recommend their ‘go to’ for the best fish and chips in Northumberland.

Here’s how they voted...

Carlo's in Alnwick was ranked number 1.

1. Carlo's, Alnwick

Carlo's in Alnwick was ranked number 1. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Lewis's in Seahouses was ranked number 2.

2. Lewis's, Seahouses

Lewis's in Seahouses was ranked number 2. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Craster Arms in Beadnell is ranked 3=.

3. Craster Arms, Beadnell

The Craster Arms in Beadnell is ranked 3=. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Waterford Arms, Seaton Sluice, was ranked 3=.

4. The Waterford Arms, Seaton Sluice

The Waterford Arms, Seaton Sluice, was ranked 3=. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Related topics:Northumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice